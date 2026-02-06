Minor forced to drink alcohol, gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj; four arrested

BHOPAL: A 14-year-old girl was abducted, forced to drink alcohol and then allegedly raped by four men in Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj district.
The incident occurred within the Mauganj Kotwali police station limits on Thursday, when the Class VIII student was returning from school after appearing for her pre-board examination.
“A case of abduction and gang-rape has been registered against four youths, and all of them have been arrested in less than 24 hours of the reporting of the case,” Mauganj district police superintendent Dilip Soni told TNIE on Friday.
One of the four men, 24-year-old Mintu alias Betu Jaiswal, who was known to the girl, offered a lift to two teenagers on his motorbike. He dropped one of them midway and took the other further.
She was reportedly taken to an isolated spot near a mining area and adjoining forests, where three other men, known to Mintu, were waiting. The teenage girl was then forced to consume alcohol and then allegedly raped before being abandoned at the same location.
When the girl did not return home, her family began searching for her and found her unconscious.
The girl’s mother later reported the matter to the Mauganj police, following which a case of abduction and gang-rape was registered on Thursday evening.
The condition of the girl is reported to be stable.
In addition to Mintu, the arrested men were identified as Lala alias Neeraj Jaiswal (21), Subhash Jaiswal (23) and Ravinandan Singh Gond (22). Three of the four are residents of Mauganj district, while one is a native of the adjoining Sidhi district.