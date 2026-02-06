Minor forced to drink alcohol, gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj; four arrested

BHOPAL: A 14-year-old girl was abducted, forced to drink alcohol and then allegedly raped by four men in Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj district.

The incident occurred within the Mauganj Kotwali police station limits on Thursday, when the Class VIII student was returning from school after appearing for her pre-board examination.

“A case of abduction and gang-rape has been registered against four youths, and all of them have been arrested in less than 24 hours of the reporting of the case,” Mauganj district police superintendent Dilip Soni told TNIE on Friday.

One of the four men, 24-year-old Mintu alias Betu Jaiswal, who was known to the girl, offered a lift to two teenagers on his motorbike. He dropped one of them midway and took the other further.

She was reportedly taken to an isolated spot near a mining area and adjoining forests, where three other men, known to Mintu, were waiting. The teenage girl was then forced to consume alcohol and then allegedly raped before being abandoned at the same location.