NCP-SP leader asks whether bomb was planted in Ajit Pawar's plane, demands high-level probe

NCP-SP and NCP leaders have raised suspicions over the circumstances behind the plane crash in which Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was killed.

NCP-SP Lok Sabha MP Bajrang Sonawane, who calls himself a disciple of Ajit Pawar, raised various questions in connection with the plane crash. He said that as per the videos circulated, it appears that there was an explosion before the plane touched the ground.

Sonawane alleged this could have happened only if there was something unusual like a bomb being planted inside the plane. He demanded a high-level probe of the incident in a transparent manner.

“The CCTV footage of Ajit Pawar’s Devgiri bungalow and airport where the plane took off should be shared. The footage should be put in the public domain,” he demanded.