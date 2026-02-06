NMC norms banning MBBS migration binned

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has quashed a regulation banning the migration or transfer of MBBS students between medical colleges, holding it to be “manifestly unreasonable and arbitrary” and violative of the Constitution.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia rejected the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) justification that student migration was prone to misuse, observing that the “mere possibility of abuse cannot be a ground to deny legitimate rights of a citizen”.

The HC struck down Regulation 18 of the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, and directed the NMC to frame a “proper policy” permitting migration of students, subject to appropriate conditions.