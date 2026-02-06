Nation

NMC norms banning MBBS migration binned

The Delhi High Court struck down Regulation 18 of the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, and directed the NMC to frame a “proper policy” permitting migration of students, subject to appropriate conditions.
NMC norms banning MBBS migration binned
Udayan Kishor
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has quashed a regulation banning the migration or transfer of MBBS students between medical colleges, holding it to be “manifestly unreasonable and arbitrary” and violative of the Constitution.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia rejected the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) justification that student migration was prone to misuse, observing that the “mere possibility of abuse cannot be a ground to deny legitimate rights of a citizen”.

The HC struck down Regulation 18 of the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, and directed the NMC to frame a “proper policy” permitting migration of students, subject to appropriate conditions.

The order was passed on February 4 while hearing a petition filed by an MBBS student with 40% visual impairment, who had sought migration from Government Medical College, Barmer, to a medical college in Delhi.The bench directed the NMC to take a decision on the petitioner’s transfer request within three weeks.

“What we find is that in the name of maintaining uniformity, standards and integrity, a total prohibition on transfer or migration of a student, the need for which may arise in various situations, including the present case, can’t be said to be reasonable,” the court said.

Delhi High Court
NMC
MBBS migration

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com