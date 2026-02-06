‘No ties with any party, Congress to go solo in West Bengal Assembly polls’

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday said that it will go solo in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls and contest all 294 seats in the state. The decision was taken at a key meeting of the party’s top brass with senior leaders of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee.

Speaking to reporters, state in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir said the meeting featured important strategic discussions related to the Bengal elections, likely to be held in April-May.

“The Congress will contest all 294 seats independently in West Bengal. We will make preparations keeping this in mind,” he said. Mir noted that forming an alliance in the state in the past had demoralised Congress workers at the grassroots level.

In the 2021 Bengal state polls, the Congress had formed an alliance with the Left Front and failed to win a single seat. Incidentally, the CPM recently signalled that it was willing to have an alliance with the grand old party in the state.