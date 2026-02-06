Panic grips Ranchi Civil Court following bomb threat via email

RANCHI: Ranchi Civil Court received a bomb threat via email from an unknown individual.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the entire court premises have been cordoned off by the police, and an intensive search operation was conducted.

Jharkhand Jaguar bomb disposal squad was roped in, and a thorough search operation was conducted in the court premises. Every individual entering and leaving the court premise were frisked.

Security has also been beefed up in the entire court premises

The CCTV camera feeds are being continuously monitored. Meanwhile, police are working to identify the person who sent the email with the help of Cyber Cell.

The police administration and security agencies are on full alert and are continuously monitoring the situation.

“After receiving the information, Ranchi police took swift action, and the entire court complex and the building were searched by the bomb disposal squad as a precautionary measure,” Ranchi Senior SP Rakesh Raan.