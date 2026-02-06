Prolonged closure of tourist destinations after Pahalgam attack hit Kashmir economy, tourism: CM Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: The continued closure of tourist resorts of Doodhpathri, Tosamaidan and Yousmarg in Valley after last year’s Pahalgam terror attack has adversely affected the local economy and impacted the livelihood of stakeholders dependent on tourism activities.

Replying to a question by MLA Saif-ud-Din Bhat on the closure of the internationally known tourist destinations of Doodhpathri, Tosamaidan and Yousmarg in central Kashmir, the In-charge Tourism Minister and Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, informed the Legislative Assembly in Jammu on Tuesday that the three destinations have remained closed to tourists for about nine months due to security considerations.

The closures followed the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed, after which Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the shutdown of 48 out of 87 tourist destinations in the Valley for a security audit. While some locations were later reopened as the ground situation improved, several key destinations, including Doodhpathri, Tosamaidan and Yousmarg, continue to remain shut.

The CM acknowledged that the prolonged closure of these tourist destinations has adversely affected the local economy, thereby impacting the livelihood of ATV operators, vehicle owners, ponywalas, stall owners, guides and other stakeholders dependent on tourism activities in these areas.

“The continued closure caused distress among local youth, including those who had availed loans from various financial institutions for running tourism-related businesses in the said destinations,” the government said.

The CM informed the House that the decision to reopen the three destinations involves security considerations and is currently beyond the Tourism Department's mandate. However, he indicated that efforts are under way, saying the time has come to reopen the closed tourist destinations.

“We are in touch with the Government of India and talks in this regard are going on. The Home Minister is visiting J&K, and I will take up this issue of closure of some tourist destinations with him when I meet him,” he said.

The tourism stakeholders have been demanding reopening of all tourist destinations in J&K, which were closed after the Pahalgam attack, to boost the confidence of tourists and send a message that “Kashmir is a safe tourist destination”.

Many spells of snowfall in upper reaches and tourist places have revived winter tourism in Kashmir. Tourism stakeholders are hopeful that the revival of winter tourism would also lead to revival of tourism in the Valley post Pahalgam attack.