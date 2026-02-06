Punjab AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead outside Gurdwara in Jalandhar

AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Friday after unidentified assailants opened fire at him near a Gurdwara in the Model Town area.

According to preliminary reports, the attackers arrived on a two-wheeler and fired multiple rounds at Oberoi when he was inside his car outside the Gurdwara.

Several bullets reportedly struck him. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to the severity of his injuries.

Jalandhar police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited.