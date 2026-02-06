Railway transport 23 exotic breed bulls from Bengaluru to Kashmir in first ever livestock parcel train

SRINAGAR: The Railways has transported 23 exotic breed bulls from Bengaluru to Kashmir in the first-ever livestock parcel train to the Valley, marking a new milestone in railway freight services. After earlier transporting goods such as apples, steel, cement, food grains and cars through parcel trains, this is the first time livestock has been moved to Kashmir over such a long distance by rail.

“A total of 23 exotic breed bulls were transported from Bengaluru to Jammu and Kashmir via first livestock parcel train. These valuable animals were safely transported to Kashmir over a long distance via railway parcel vans,” a railway official said.

Of the total, six bulls were unloaded at the Bari Brahmana Goods Shed in Jammu, while the remaining 17 were unloaded at the Budgam Goods Shed in central Kashmir.

According to railway officials, the initiative is part of the Breeding Development Program of the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Department and was facilitated by the Railways. “As a result, the Jammu Railway Division has achieved another historic feat by transporting the first consignment of exotic breed bulls from Bengaluru (Karnataka) to Kashmir, thus facilitating the availability of these animals. This historic transportation is not only significant from a logistics perspective but will also prove to be a game-changer for Kashmir's dairy economy,” the official said.

The parcel train travelled through several states after departing from Bengaluru and reached Budgam via the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL). “During the journey, strict standards of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and special chambers were used for the welfare of the animals, ensuring that the bulls did not suffer any physical harm or stress,” the railway official said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jammu, Uchit Singhal, said the arrival of high-quality foreign bulls would help improve local cattle breeds and significantly increase milk production in the region. “Transportation by rail has not only reduced costs compared to road transport but has also ensured safe and timely delivery even in adverse weather conditions,” he said. “This will increase the income of dairy farmers in Kashmir and usher in a new era of the White Revolution in the region.”

In June last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the historic train service to Kashmir, fulfilling a nearly century-old dream of connecting the Valley with the country’s railway network. The rail link has provided all-weather connectivity to the region, which otherwise depends heavily on the 271-km Srinagar-Jammu national highway that often remains closed during winter and rainy seasons, causing losses to traders and growers.