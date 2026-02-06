Ranchi businessman dies after jumping from sixth-floor apartment; probe underway

RANCHI: A Ranchi-based businessman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of his apartment, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 pm on Thursday in the Hindpiri police station area.

“The deceased, Anurag Sarawgi, was heard speaking to someone over the phone in a loud tone. The door of his room was bolted from the inside. He then suddenly jumped from the sixth floor of the apartment,” SP (City) Paras Rana told PTI.

No suicide note was recovered from his room, Rana said, adding that a thorough investigation is underway.