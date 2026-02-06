SC student allegedly assaulted near college hostel in Gujarat's Mehsana

AHMEDABAD: A scheduled caste student was allegedly thrashed with a belt and a wooden stick by four youths over a petty joke near his college hostel in Gujarat's Mehsana.

The caste-based assault sparked outrage prompting the police to invoke the Atrocities Act and the college to suspend one accused from the hostel.

The victim, a scheduled caste student from Porbandar, currently residing at the BBA/BCA College hostel in Mehsana, was allegedly assaulted, publicly humiliated and abused with casteist slurs. The complaint, now registered at Mehsana A-Division Police Station, names Mitesh and three of his associates as the accused.

According to the FIR, the incident happened on February 3, when Mitesh, who lived in the same hostel as the victim, allegedly abused him under the guise of a joke.

When he retaliated the abuse, Mitesh threatened him. “He warned me that he would see me in the morning,” the victim told the media.

As the victim stepped out of the hostel the next day for college along with a friend, the accused allegedly intercepted him near a Hanuman temple close to the hostel.

The four youths allegedly forced the student to fall at their feet and apologise. When he refused, the situation escalated rapidly. Hurling caste-based abuses, the accused allegedly brutally assaulted him.