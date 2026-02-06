Seven Naxals including top leader Prabhakar killed in encounters in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

GADCHIROLI: Seven Naxalites including top leader Prabhakar were killed in encounters with police in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, while a police jawan also succumbed to the injuries suffered during a gunfight, officials said on Saturday.

The anti-Naxal operation was going on in the area for the last three days.

Prabhakar alias Loketi Chandar Rao, who hailed from Kamareddy in Telangana and was in-charge of the Maoists' Gadchiroli Division Committee, West Sub-Zonal Bureau and 'Company No 10', carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head, officials said.

Following intelligence inputs about the movement of surviving cadres of Company No.10 and unknown Naxalite formation from Chhattisgarh, an operation was launched on the night of February 3, Gadchiroli Police said in a release.

Fourteen units of C-60 -- a special anti-Naxal force of Gadchiroli Police -- launched the operation near Phodewada village on Narayanpur-Gadchiroli border, it said.