States draw flak for delay in DGP appointments

If there is a default by the states, UPSC will be at liberty to initiate contempt proceedings.
A view of the Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi.
A view of the Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi.
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that states should not delay in sending proposals to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the appointment of Director General of Police (DGP). 

Disapproving the trend of appointment of ‘acting DGPs’ in some states, the apex court authorised UPSC to send reminders to the states for sending proposals for DGP appointments. If there is a default by the states, UPSC will be at liberty to initiate contempt proceedings.

“In order to ensure that there is no defiance of the directions issued in the Prakash Singh case, we authorise the UPSC to write to states to send timely proposals for appointment of DGP,” said the SC bench.

