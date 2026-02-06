Teacher reconstructs Bryde’s whale skeleton for CMFRI exhibition

PADANAMTHITTA: In the quiet courtyard of a house in Pathanamthitta's Thumpamon, far from the roar of the sea, a giant of the oceans found a second life.

Piece by fragile piece, a 15-m-long Bryde's whale rose again, in bones, through the patient hands and relentless curiosity of Jiji Sam, a schoolteacher whose passions range from birds and wildlife to art and science.

What lay before him was not a complete skeleton, but a puzzle of over 100 broken and damaged bone fragments of a whale that had washed ashore dead at Vellayil beach near Kozhikode in 2023.

The carcass, taken over by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), was buried and later exhumed in 2024 after natural decomposition.

Time, however, was not kind to the bones. Several were cracked, others partially lost, and some had vanished altogether.

So, in 2025, when CMFRI entrusted him with the task of making the skeleton fit for its exhibition planned in February 2026, Jiji knew the challenge went far beyond assembling.

“After coming to know of my wildlife art works at places such as Konni and Kulathupuzha, the officials approached me to take up the assignment. Once I agreed, truckloads of bones were transported from Kochi to my home at Thumpamon Vadakkekara. For nearly five months, I immersed myself in research, studying scientific texts, examining museum specimens from across the world, and referring to photographs and academic papers to understand the precise anatomy and alignment of the Bryde's whale,” Jiji recalls.