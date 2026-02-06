UGC-NET results declared, 5108 candidates qualify for Junior Research Fellowship

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the UGC-NET exams held in December 2025. In a post on X, the NTA asked candidates to check the results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in portel.

"A total of 5,108 candidates have qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor roles. For Ph.D alone, 1,17,058 candidates have qualified while 54,713 have made it for the Assistant Professor/Ph.D admissions," the NTA said.