Contaminated water claims 1 more in Indore

BHOPAL: The Bhagirathpura locality of MP’s Indore, reeling under a diarrhoea outbreak triggered by the consumption of contaminated water, has logged yet another death in less than 45 days, as a 70-year-old man succumbed on Thursday during treatment.

The deceased, Algu Chaudhary, was reportedly admitted to the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS-Indore) Hospital on January 9, following multiple bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea. He reportedly also developed respiratory complications and died while undergoing treatment late on Thursday night.

The deceased man’s son, Sanjay, has claimed that the septuagenarian suffered from no comorbidities or had no prior health conditions. “My father was admitted to the hospital following bouts of diarrhoea and vomiting after drinking contaminated water,” he said.

The Indore district chief health and medical officer Dr Madhav Hassani, however, has claimed that the septuagenarian Chaudhary didn’t die due to diarrhoea or dehydration-related health complications. “The patient was suffering from bleeding in the brain,” he said.