‘Cultural defence as important as national borders’

HARIDWAR: Emphasising the importance of the spiritual foundations of the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Friday that protecting India’s cultural heritage is as vital as the defending its geographical borders.

He made the remarks while speaking at the three-day Samadhi Mandir Murti Sthapana ceremony in Haridwar. In his address, Singh asserted that nations failing to preserve their culture eventually face disintegration. He further exhorted all citizens to evolve their perspective from traditional nationalism to a more holistic form of “cultural nationalism.”

“The world is changing at a rapid pace, but the Indian saint tradition provides us with a sense of stability,” the minister expressed, describing sages in the country sages as the true custodians of its civilisation.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath, and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were among those present.