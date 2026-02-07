Coast Guard busts alleged international oil smuggling racket off Mumbai in 'daring mid-sea operation'

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday said it has apprehended a set of vessels linked to an international oil smuggling racket, in a "daring mid-sea operation," about 100 nautical miles west off the coast of Mumbai.

In a statement, the maritime force said that the alleged racket had devised a method to smuggle large volumes of cheap oil and oil-based cargo from "conflict-ridden countries and profit by mid-sea transfer to motor tankers in international waters."

"Three vessels were intercepted by ICG ships, about 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai, on February 5, and through sustained rummaging, corroboration of electronic data onboard the suspect vessels and verification of documents and interrogation of crew, the ICG's specialist boarding team established the chain of incidents and the modus operandi of the criminals," the ICG statement said.