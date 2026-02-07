‘Dead’ voters allege BJP interference in SIR, stage protest in West Bengal's Baduria

KOLKATA: More than about 33 'dead' voters protested against 'dead' status in Form-7 during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in front of the office of Block Development Officer (BDO) of Baduria in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Saturday.

The voters were registered under polling booths 45 and 80 under the Baduria assembly constituency in the district. They alleged that BJP cadre had wrongfully marked them as 'dead' while filling Form-7

The local BDO Partha Hazra said, “We have received complaints from several voters in connection with their names figured as ‘dead’ in the Form-7. We will take necessary steps after verifying their complaints.”

“It’s a gameplan of the BJP because it’s trying to show living voters as dead in the SIR exercise. They will suffer yet another humiliating defeat by Trinamool Congress under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming assembly polls in the state. We will lodge FIR against the local BJP unit and others who are involved in the conspiracy with police station,” said Mehboor Alam, local Trinamool leader.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had paraded two men and a woman, marked as dead voters in the draft electoral rolls, as the ruling party launched the campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls.

“These three people have been marked dead by the Election Commission in the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls,” Abhishek had told a gathering at the Rano Sankalpa Sabha in South 24-Parganas Baruipur in January.