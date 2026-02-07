Delhi, Tehran must boost ties using port, says Iran ambassador to India

NEW DELHI: Iran has emphasised the strategic value of the Chabahar Port and its intent to deepen engagement with India, even as regional tensions rise and uncertainty looms over US sanctions policy.
Speaking at a press interaction here, Iran’s Ambassador to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, described Chabahar as a “vital” maritime hub that provides critical access to Afghanistan and Central Asia and reiterated Tehran’s commitment to sustained cooperation with New Delhi. “Chabahar is Chabahar. Location doesn’t change,” he said, in a clear signalling of Iran’s view that geopolitical pressures cannot alter the port’s long-term relevance.
The ambassador emphasised that Chabahar is an Iranian-owned facility with growing international interest and said that India has remained supportive. “We have good relations with India on Chabahar and we hope to expand cooperation,” he said, and added that there have been no adverse signals from the Indian side yet.
India has been involved in the development and operation of Chabahar since 2018 through India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) and its subsidiary, which manage the Shahid Beheshti Terminal. A 10-year bilateral contract signed on May 13, 2024 formalised India’s role in equipping and operating the port, with New Delhi committing $120 million towards port equipment and infrastructure.
However, the project has come under renewed strain following a shift in US policy. On September 16, 2025, the US State Department revoked a sanctions exemption granted in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act, which had allowed Chabahar’s development to support Afghanistan’s reconstruction. The revocation, effective September 29, 2025, was later followed by a conditional extension of the waiver until April 26, 2026.
The external affairs ministry has said it remains in touch with all stakeholders to assess the implications of the evolving sanctions regime.
On bilateral diplomacy, Ambassador Fathali said a potential visit by Iran’s President to India, possibly around the BRICS summit, would be a “good opportunity to boost relations”. He added that discussions were ongoing regarding a visit by Iran’s Foreign Minister, with India expressing interest in identifying a suitable date.”
Addressing the recent detention of Indian sailors in Bandar Abbas, Fathali said eight of the 16 have been released so far, underscoring India’s “important role” in resolving the issue.