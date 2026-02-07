Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav calls for review of tiger conservation policies over past 50 years

NEW DELHI: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday called for the review of all policy decisions made during the 28 meetings of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) over the past five decades.

The minister was addressing the inaugural session of the 'Conference of Chief Wildlife Wardens of Tiger Range States and Field Directors of Tiger Reserves' in Rajasthan.

Yadav explained that this review would help identify outdated decisions, those that could not be implemented, and those that have been successfully executed.

Such analysis will allow tiger conservation policy to adapt to current challenges and ensure effective implementation of conservation measures on the ground.

The Minister called for the formation of four working groups, each focused on a different tiger zone: North, South, East, and West. These groups will analyse past policy decisions related to tiger conservation over the last 50 years.

They are tasked with preparing reports that assess the relevance of these policies and recommend the removal of outdated practices. Besides, they will examine region-specific challenges, trends in tiger populations, their prey bases, the factors contributing to population changes, the needs of frontline staff, and gaps in the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes. The four working groups are expected to submit their reports before the 29th NTCA meeting.