Ex-cop's wife shot dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

HOSHIARPUR: A motorcycle-borne man on Saturday morning fatally shot a 62-year-old woman at a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, police said.

The woman, wife of a retired sub-inspector with the Punjab Police, was returning home after paying obeisance at Bhuri Walean Di Kutia, a nearby religious place, at Mehandwani Gujran village, they said.

The yet-to-be-identified assailant fired multiple shots at her, leaving her critically injured.

She died enroute the civil hospital, police said.