Father thanks Bihar police for killing his gangster son in an encounter

PATNA: Nand Kishor Singh, 70, father of an accused from Bihar’s Vaishali district, on Saturday, thanked the police for killing his son in an encounter for indulging in notorious crime.

He defended police action and remarked that what the police had done was completely right.

He is a resident of Husaina Khurd village under Goraul police limits in Vaishali district.

“Police ne 100 per cent sahi kiya hai (what police did is 100 per cent right),” he told the media.

Singh’s son, Prince, who faces 31 criminal cases, particularly for looting of gold jewellery from showrooms and banks across the country, was killed in an encounter by the special task force (STF) and district police in Vaishali district on Friday.

The deceased was an active member inter-state Sudhodh Singh gang, known for looting over 300 kg of gold and gold jewellery from showrooms and banks in more than six States.

“My son is a criminal. He was facing serious charges, including the looting of gold from different states. I tried to mend him, but he ignored our suggestions all the time. Family had nothing to do with his criminal activities,” Singh told the media in the Hajipur sadar hospital premises.