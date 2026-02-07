Father thanks Bihar police for killing his gangster son in an encounter

PATNA: Nand Kishor Singh, 70, father of an accused from Bihar’s Vaishali district, on Saturday, thanked the police for killing his son in an encounter for indulging in notorious crime.
He defended police action and remarked that what the police had done was completely right.
He is a resident of Husaina Khurd village under Goraul police limits in Vaishali district.
“Police ne 100 per cent sahi kiya hai (what police did is 100 per cent right),” he told the media.
Singh’s son, Prince, who faces 31 criminal cases, particularly for looting of gold jewellery from showrooms and banks across the country, was killed in an encounter by the special task force (STF) and district police in Vaishali district on Friday.
The deceased was an active member inter-state Sudhodh Singh gang, known for looting over 300 kg of gold and gold jewellery from showrooms and banks in more than six States.
“My son is a criminal. He was facing serious charges, including the looting of gold from different states. I tried to mend him, but he ignored our suggestions all the time. Family had nothing to do with his criminal activities,” Singh told the media in the Hajipur sadar hospital premises.
Prince’s body was brought to the Hajipur Sadar hospital for postmortem examination.
The deceased’s family was fed up with his unlawful activities and had disowned him.
Frequent police raids were cited as the main reason for Prince being disowned.
His father said, “I had once requested the top police officers of the state police to kill him in an encounter. His unlawful activities had earned disrepute for the entire family. His action has tarnished the family’s dignity in society. People used to look down upon us due to his illegal actions.”
Singh added that Prince had indulged in criminal activities even during his studies. He, however, blamed his bad company during school-college days for being involved in crimes.
Prince’s name figured in gold loot cases in Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
He was wanted in connection with the loot of 56 kg of gold in Asansol (West Bengal) in 2017, 55 kg of gold from Hajipur (Bihar) and 24 kg from Udaipur (Rajasthan) in 2029.
In 2022, his involvement came to light in the loot of 16 kg of gold from Katni in Madhya Pradesh and 18 kg from Dehradun in 2023, sources in the state police said.
Following Prince's encounter, his two associates were also arrested.