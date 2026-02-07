Gujarat constable accused of corruption over Rs 20 bribe, dies day after acquittal

AHMEDABAD: Cleared of a Rs 20 bribery charge after a 30-year legal battle, an Ahmedabad police constable breathed his last as an innocent man.

Babubhai Prajapati, then posted as a constable in Vejalpur, Ahmedabad, was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act over a bribe of just Rs 20 in 1996. A chargesheet followed in 1997. By 2002, charges were formally framed. Witness examinations began in 2003, and in 2004, the Sessions Court convicted him.

That conviction changed everything. The uniform stayed on his body, but the honour was stripped away. Promotions stopped. Benefits froze. Life shrank into courtrooms and dates.

Refusing to accept the verdict, Prajapati approached the Gujarat High Court in 2004 and then waited.

Arguing his case, advocate Nitin Gandhi pointed out glaring contradictions in witness testimonies and procedural lapses that had gone ignored. The High Court finally agreed.

On February 4, 2026 exactly 30 years after the case began the court acquitted Babubhai Prajapati, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the charge beyond reasonable doubt.