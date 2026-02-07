Indian Su-30MKIs, Thai Gripens to hold joint air exercise near Malacca Strait

NEW DELHI: India and Thailand will conduct a joint air exercise near the Strait of Malacca on Monday, with Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30MKI fighters training alongside Royal Thai Air Force Gripen aircraft in air combat and maritime mission profiles aimed at improving operational coordination between the two sides.

Sources said around five Su-30MKI fighters and a similar number of Gripen aircraft are scheduled to participate in the exercise. The Su-30MKI jets will operate from an Indian airbase in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while the Gripens will fly from a Royal Thai Air Force base.

The Indian Air Force will also deploy mid-air refuelling tankers and an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft to support extended-range operations and provide airborne surveillance during the exercise. Indian Navy warships are expected to operate in nearby waters to support search-and-rescue activities during flying operations, underlining coordination between air and maritime assets.