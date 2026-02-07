Jaipur Diary | Vasundhara Raje moves keep BJP circles buzzing

Vasundhara Raje remains a constant topic of discussion in Rajasthan’s political corridors. Recently, she made headlines by backing the Khejri tree conservation movement in Bikaner, followed by a meeting with employees demanding equal pay during their probation period. What stands out is that Raje currently holds no major post and is only an MLA. Yet, her support on any issue is enough to create a political buzz. Speculations grew further when, at a Jat community event in Jaipur, she remarked that women in politics must work three times harder than men to gain recognition. Political observers are now reading between the lines.

Akbar pops up in House amid ‘history rewrite’ talk

Congress leader Shanti Dhariwal stirred the pot in the Rajasthan Assembly recently with a pointed jab at the BJP government’s exercise to “rewrite history.” Taking aim at the ruling party’s aversion to the Mughals, Dhariwal reminded the House that an inscription praising Mughal emperor Akbar still stands tall at Amer Fort. “If history is being corrected so aggressively, then what about the inscription at Amer Fort praising Akbar?” Turning the question directly to the ruling party, he asked, “Wasn’t there a relationship with Akbar?” The comment comes at a time when the BJP government is removing chapters on Mughals in textbooks.