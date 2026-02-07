Jaipur Diary | Vasundhara Raje moves keep BJP circles buzzing

Vasundhara Raje remains a constant topic of discussion in Rajasthan’s political corridors. Recently, she made headlines by backing the Khejri tree conservation movement in Bikaner, followed by a meeting with employees demanding equal pay during their probation period. What stands out is that Raje currently holds no major post and is only an MLA. Yet, her support on any issue is enough to create a political buzz. Speculations grew further when, at a Jat community event in Jaipur, she remarked that women in politics must work three times harder than men to gain recognition. Political observers are now reading between the lines.
Akbar pops up in House amid ‘history rewrite’ talk
Congress leader Shanti Dhariwal stirred the pot in the Rajasthan Assembly recently with a pointed jab at the BJP government’s exercise to “rewrite history.” Taking aim at the ruling party’s aversion to the Mughals, Dhariwal reminded the House that an inscription praising Mughal emperor Akbar still stands tall at Amer Fort. “If history is being corrected so aggressively, then what about the inscription at Amer Fort praising Akbar?” Turning the question directly to the ruling party, he asked, “Wasn’t there a relationship with Akbar?” The comment comes at a time when the BJP government is removing chapters on Mughals in textbooks.
Row erupts as liquor store timings extended
The Bhajanlal Sharma government has approved a new excise policy which leaves the power to decide liquor shop timings to the Excise Commissioner. The move is widely seen as a bid to extend closing hours from 8 pm to 10 pm, with the clear aim of boosting liquor sales and increasing state revenue triggering a political row. Former CM Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Dotasra have strongly opposed the move. Whatever the political fallout, one thing is certain - those who long teased a former Chief Minister with the slogan “8 PM No CM” may now have to rethink their pitch, as Rajasthan’s liquor politics is all set to get an extension!
Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur
rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com