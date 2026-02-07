Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses members of Bihar legislature

PATNA: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Patna on Saturday to attend the Bihar Assembly’s Foundation Day function. As part of the celebrations, Birla will address members of the state legislature at the Central Hall on the theme “Empowered Legislators, Stronger Democracy”. He will also inaugurate the NeVA Digital House at the Bihar Legislature.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh are scheduled to attend the event. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with other ministers and legislators, will also be present.

Meanwhile, Rijiju launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the people of the country would never trust him. Addressing reporters in Patna, Rijiju said that during six decades of Congress rule, the country had been “weakened” and asserted that the party would not get another opportunity to govern.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi makes “trivial statements” and indulges in “drama” only to remain in the headlines. “He will not achieve anything. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has moved far ahead,” the Union minister said.