Manipur: Shutdown in Kuki-Zo areas as stir against 3 MLAs continues

GUWAHATI: Protests continued in Manipur’s Kuki-Zo hills against three legislators from the community who are facing a social boycott for joining the newly formed state government.

The protestors on Friday burned the effigies of the trio – Dy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, MLAs LM Khaute who is a former Director General of Police, and Ngursanglur Sanate – during a “mass public rally” in Churachandpur. A shutdown was also observed by people in Churachandpur responding to the call of Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO). Protests were also staged in the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district. A procession was taken out there in support of the KSO’s 24-hour shutdown call. In both Churachandpur and Moreh, the shutdown crippled normal life. Markets remained closed while vehicles stayed off the roads. However, there were no reports of any untoward incidents taking place.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), which represents the Kuki-Zo tribes of Manipur, lauded people for their participation in the massive and peaceful rallies in Kuki-Zo areas.