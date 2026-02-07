Module finalised for NCERT's Open Educational Resource

NEW DELHI: The online module has been finalised for a course on Open Educational Resource (OER) by the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), NCERT, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning, Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (COL CEMCA).

A statement from NCERT said a two-day workshop was organised on February 5 and 6 to develop and finalise the module structure and content framework for the proposed online course.

“Resource persons from various organisations participated in the workshop and contributed through extensive deliberations and brainstorming sessions, resulting in the finalisation of the module outline,” the statement said.

"Prof Amarendra P. Behera, Joint Director, CIET-NCERT, Dr B. Shadrach, Director, COL-CEMCA, and Professor Indu Kumar, Head of the Department of Information and Communication Technology & Training Division were among those who took part in the workshop," the release said.

Indu Kumar emphasised the importance of transitioning from “read to reel” pedagogical approach for the course.

D Shadrach highlighted the need for the development of OER specifically for school education, noting that most existing OER are developed for the tertiary level, and emphasised that the proposed course would address the requirements of school education.

Prof. Amarendra P. Behera underscored the need for compliance to the vision of NEP 2020 and National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR-2021) through integrated, inclusive, interoperable, free and open source platforms within the OER ecosystem.