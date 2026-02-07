NCR, southern states vie for FasTag annual pass

NEW DELHI: The FASTag Annual Pass is witnessing widespread adoption across India, with data indicating strong usage across regions. According to the ministry of road transport and highway (MoRTH), Chandigarh has emerged as the leading region in terms of usage, accounting for 14% of total transactions nationwide, followed closely by Tamil Nadu at 12.3% and Delhi at 11.5%.

Further analysis of location-wise data points to particularly strong adoption among National Highway commuters in the Delhi-National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR). Bijwasan Fee Plaza has recorded the highest usage, with nearly 57% of total cars bearing the tag crossing the toll gate.

Mundaka in Delhi and Jhinjholi in Sonipat follow closely, with around 53% of non-commercial vehicle crossings at each location using the pass.

On Friday, the ministry said that within six months of its launch, the annual pass has achieved a significant milestone by crossing 50 lakh users with over 26.55 crore transactions recorded since August 15.

“The milestone reflects the growing acceptance of the Annual Pass among private vehicle owners for providing a seamless and economical travel option on the National Highways and Expressways…highlighting the increasing preference of FASTag Annual Pass among National Highway users, around 28% of total car transactions recorded on the National Highway network are now being carried out through the FASTag Annual Pass,” said officials.