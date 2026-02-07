Over Rs 1L cr J&K Budget focuses on jobs, free LPG for poor, cancer control

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday presented a Rs 1.13 lakh crore budget for 2026–27, projecting an 11% growth rate for the UT’s economy. He proposed to reduce rebate on diesel by Rs 2 per litre, priority to local youth in recruitment in industrial units availing of government concessions, six free LPG cylinders per to all Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households, and fast-tracking recruitment for 23,800 vacant posts.

Omar, who holds the finance portfolio, said J&K Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has shown an upward trajectory, rising from Rs 2.36 lakh crore in 2023–24 to Rs 2.62 lakh crore in 2024–25, and is projected to touch Rs 2.88 lakh crore in 2025–26. He attributed the momentum to reforms and strategic capital investments, despite fiscal pressures following the Pahalgam terror attack and floods last year. The CM announced that industrial units availing of subsidies, electricity benefits or land will be mandated to give priority to employment of local youth. “The move aims to ensure that benefits of industrialisation are shared equitably with local communities and contribute meaningfully to regional prosperity,” he said.