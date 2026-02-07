Railways now generating small revenue surplus: Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the financial health of the Railways has improved in the last 10 years, adding that the national transporter has now a small revenue surplus after meeting all costs.

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said 5.04 lakh jobs were generated during the 2014-24 period while another 1.5 lakh employment is being provided in the third term of the NDA government. Vaishnaw said there have been sustained efforts in the last 10 years to increase freight traffic and passenger revenue, besides controlling cost. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been a lot of improvement in the financial health of the Indian Railways in the last 10 years,” he said in reply to a question by BJP member Laxmikant Bajpayee.

Vaishnaw said the railways staff cost stands at around Rs 1.18 lakh crore for about 12 lakh employees while 18 lakh pensioners cost Rs 65,000 crore. The energy cost is Rs 32,000 crore, finance cost Rs 23,000 crore and maintenance cost Rs 8,000 crore.