Shah calls for combing ops in forests to weed out terrorists

SRI NAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a security review meeting in Jammu and reiterated zero tolerance against terrorism, directing security forces to eliminate terrorists, including those hiding in areas of the Jammu region, ensure zero infiltration and dismantle the whole terror ecosystem to achieve a “terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.”

The meeting, which took place at the Lok Bhavan, was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, White Knight Corps GoC Lt Gen P K Mishra, DGP Nalin Prabhat, IB Director Tapan Deka, BSF DG Praveen Kumar, CRPF DG G P Singh and several other senior officials.

Sources said agencies briefed the Home Minister on the security situation. “He was briefed about the ongoing winter offensive against the terrorists hiding in the upper reaches and forest areas of the Jammu region. He was apprised about the recent operations in Kishtwar and Udhampur during which three Pakistani Jaish terrorists were killed,” they said.