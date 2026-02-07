SIT formed to trace 10 tribal children who went missing in Jharkhand's Koderma

RANCHI: A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to trace 10 tribal children, who went missing from a hamlet in Jharkhand's Koderma district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh has also been announced by the Koderma Police for anyone providing information about the whereabouts of the children, SP Anudeep Singh told PTI.

The children, who belong to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) and residents of Gadiyai Birhor Tola (hamlet) in Khariyodih panchayat, have been missing since February 1, after they did not return home from Parsabad, police said.

DSP Rati Bhan Singh is leading the SIT.

Pictures of the children with their names, age and other details are being circulated in multiple locations, including various police stations, and CCTV footage from Parsabad and nearby areas are being analysed, as part of the investigation, the officer said.

Ratibhan Singh told PTI that all the 10 children are aged between 5 and 14 years.