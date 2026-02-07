Six dead as truck collides with bus on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

MATHURA: Six people were killed and one injured when a container truck rammed into a bus on the Yamuna Expressway in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the Sureer police station area, they added.
According to police, the bus, travelling from Noida to Rasulabad in Kanpur, had stopped midway to allow a passenger to use the washroom when the container truck struck it from the side, killing six and injuring one.
The injured person has been admitted to the district hospital and is reported to be in a stable condition, police said.
The drivers of both the bus and the truck managed to flee the scene. Further investigation is underway.