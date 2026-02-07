Six dead as truck collides with bus on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

MATHURA: Six people were killed and one injured when a container truck rammed into a bus on the Yamuna Expressway in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the Sureer police station area, they added.

According to police, the bus, travelling from Noida to Rasulabad in Kanpur, had stopped midway to allow a passenger to use the washroom when the container truck struck it from the side, killing six and injuring one.