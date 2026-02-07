Trade agreement strengthens Make in India, create jobs: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the interim trade agreement with the US will strengthen 'Make in India' by opening up new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs, and create jobs for women and youngsters.

The prime minister also thanked US President Donald Trump for his personal commitment to robust ties between India and the US.

"Great news for India and USA! We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations," Modi said in a post on X.