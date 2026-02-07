Trust has become India's strongest currency, says PM Modi in Malaysia; cites trade deals with EU, US

KUALA LAMPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is seen as a "trusted partner for growth" and it was reflected in the recent trade deals it has agreed with various countries, including the UK, USA and the EU.

Addressing a community programme here, Modi said the Indian diaspora served as a living bridge between India and Malaysia and announced a new consulate in the archipelago nation and the Thiruvalluvar Scholarship to enable students to study in India.

Modi, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday on a two-day visit, referred to the trade deals India agreed with various countries and said India is seen as a "trusted partner for growth".

"Trust has become India's strongest currency," Modi said, citing trade deals with the UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, the EU and the US.

Malaysia is home to nearly three million people of Indian descent, the second largest in the world, with an overwhelming majority of Tamil origin.

Greeting the Indian community members in different languages, the prime minister made it a point to highlight the singing abilities of his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, particularly his love of Tamil songs of legendary actor-politician M G Ramachandran (MGR).

"Tamil is India's gift to the world. Tamil literature is eternal, and Tamil culture is global. Tamil people have served humanity with their talents," Modi said, recalling that India's Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Union ministers S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sritharaman and L Murugan, were from Tamil Nadu.

"The Tamil diaspora has been here for many centuries. Inspired by this history, we are proud to have established the Tiruvalluvar chair at the University of Malaya. We will now set up our Tiruvalluvar Centre to further strengthen our shared heritage," the prime minister said.

Modi said he was very delighted to be in Malaysia which is his first foreign visit in 2026.