Two child marriages halted in Rajasthan's Bundi after girls' complaint prompts authorities to intervene

KOTA: Two girls, studying in Class 12, have reached out to authorities in Rajasthan's Bundi district to stop their marriages, scheduled for February 10, officials said on Saturday.

A 17-year-old girl approached the office of Talera Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Tailer on Friday, seeking assistance to stop her proposed marriage.

In response, Tailer initiated the process of issuing a prohibitory order.

The girl's parents and family members were summoned to the office, where they were informed about the legal provisions related to child marriage and its consequences.

Bundi Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson Seema Poddar said a prohibitory order will be issued, preventing the girl's parents from conducting her marriage until she turns 18.

The girl has been sent to a government shelter home for her safety.

In a similar case, a 16-year-old girl approached the CWC on Monday to halt her proposed marriage, also scheduled for February 10.

The girl, studying in Class 12 through open schooling, was to be married to a 20-year-old man from Bhilwara district.