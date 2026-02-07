Uber, Ola, Rapido drivers stage nationwide protest over 'illegal' bike taxi services, panic button installation

MUMBAI: Drivers of app-based taxis and autorickshaws went on a day-long nationwide strike on Saturday after a union called for a protest to press various demands, including action against illegal bike taxi services and redressal of grievances over panic button installations.

Speaking to PTI, Dr Keshav Kshirsagar, head of Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha, said the strike began across Maharashtra and other parts of the country in the morning.

Most autorickshaw and taxi drivers have supported the strike, he said.

Although the union claimed that drivers have kept their vehicles off the roads, taxis and autorickshaws have been available for booking on app-based platforms of major companies, including Uber, Ola and Rapido, since the early hours of the day.

The Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha had earlier said that the strike was aimed at opposing the "arbitrary" fare policies of ride aggregators, seeking strict enforcement against "illegal" bike taxi operations that were affecting the livelihoods of licensed cab and autorickshaw drivers.