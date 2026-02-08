12-year-old boy detained for allegedly raping three-year-old male child in UP's Shamli

A three-year-old child was allegedly raped by a 12-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Saturday, reported PTI.

According to police, the 12-year-old boy lured the male child with a toffee, while he was playing outside his house. He then sexually assaulted the child.

The boy was detained and produced before a juvenile court, said Station House Officer, Kandhla, Satish Chand. The accused has been sent to a correction home, the officer said.

The officer added that the three-year-old victim has been sent for medical examination.