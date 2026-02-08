Adequate safeguards for India in trade agreement with US: Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said adequate safeguards are in place in the trade agreement with the US to protect the interests of farmers and the domestic industry from any significant increase in imports.

The trade deal with the US will "ultimately help our farmers", who are already exporting USD 50-55 billion worth of agricultural and fish products, he said.

The minister added that Indian goods will have a competitive advantage in the American market due to the 18 per cent tariff, as competitor nations such as China face tariffs as high as 35 per cent, while other countries are subject to levies of over 19 per cent.

"This is a two-page document (the India-US joint statement)," he told PTI Videos in an interview.

Citing the example of the free trade agreement with the European Union, Goyal said he went to the Cabinet with a large set of documents related to the India-EU trade deal.

"So, it's a lot of things, which are yet to be brought in. And it cuts both ways. I'm sure the United States would equally want to safeguard, if we flood their market. It's something which is a normal outcome of any negotiation.

"So, it's work in progress. Safeguards are always there. So, it's something which, if anybody is trying to highlight that it's not in this two-page joint statement, is trying to mislead the people, and there's still a lot of clarity required," he said.