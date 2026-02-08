India, Canada to post security liaison officers to strengthen ties

NEW DELHI: India and Canada have agreed to post security liaison officers in each other’s countries, marking a significant step in rebuilding security cooperation. The announcement followed a meeting between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Nathalie Drouin, Deputy Clerk and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Canadian Prime Minister.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that both sides acknowledged progress on initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of their countries and citizens. They agreed on a shared work plan to guide bilateral cooperation on national security and law enforcement issues, enabling practical collaboration on respective priorities.

“During the meeting, it was agreed that each country would establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers, and that their respective agencies would build on working relationships,” the statement said.