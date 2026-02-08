'Indo-US trade deal is attack on country's sovereignty': CPM

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Sunday said that the Indo-US trade deal is an attack on the country's sovereignty.

The party, criticising the Centre, said that the agreement with the US is a "shameful surrender by the BJP-led government."

"This trade deal is a blow to our sovereignty, as the US is dictating our policies, including decisions on our purchase of oil from Russia. The Executive Order issued by US President Donald Trump establishes a monitoring mechanism to assess our compliance with these dictates and threatens the imposition of tariffs if they are violated," it said.

Through a statement issued by CPM Polit Bureau, the party said that as details of the agreement are emerging, it is becoming evident that the BJP-led union government has made sweeping concessions to the United States (US) in the so-called ‘interim deal’.

"These concessions pose a serious threat to India’s economy, agriculture, and national sovereignty...Even according to the partial information available in the public domain, the Indian government has agreed not to levy any tariff (zero tariff) on US exports of fruits, cotton, tree nuts, soybean oil, and certain other food and agricultural products. This decision will severely damage the livelihoods of lakhs of apple growers, cotton and soy farmers across the country," the party said.