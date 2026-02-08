Jharkhand: Maiyan Samman Yojana beneficiaries to get loans up to Rs 20,000 for self-employment

RANCHI: The Jharkhand state government has proposed to provide a one-time loan of Rs 20,000 to beneficiaries of Maiyan Samman Yojana under the ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyan Udhayam Yojana’ (Maiyan Entrepreneurship Scheme).

Currently, it has been decided that beneficiaries of Maiyan Samman Yojana, up to 45 years of age, will be provided loans through a simplified application process.

The loan amount can be repaid in easy instalments over five years.

A special 'Mahila Loan Portal' will also be developed to access information regarding loan disbursement, payment status and loan upgrades.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore presented the scheme at a high-level meeting of the State Bankers’ Committee held on Saturday. Representatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), NABARD and major banks operating in the state were also present at the meeting.