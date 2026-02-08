Maharashtra zilla parishad elections: Politicians, including Shiv Sena MLA, allegedly vote with minor sons

Amid allegations of fraud and irregularities during the Maharashtra civic body elections last month, two fresh incidents hinting at glaring lapses from the part of poll officials were reported during the Zilla Parishad elections on Saturday.

According to PTI news agency and other media reports, in two polling booths of Akluj and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, minor sons of political leaders were allegedly found to have voted during the Zilla Parishad elections.

In the first incident, a 14-year-old boy, accompanied by his candidate father, Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil, allegedly cast a vote in a polling booth at Yashwant Nagar in Akluj.

Patil is the NCP (SP) candidate from Malshiras in Solapur.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media shows Patil's son standing next to him and pressing the EVM button during the polls held on Saturday.