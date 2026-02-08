Nation

Manipur MLA Vungzagin Valte airlifted to Delhi as health condition worsens

The Kuki-Zo BJP legislator, grievously injured during the May 2023 ethnic violence, was flown from Imphal to Gurugram for advanced treatment at Medanta Hospital on Saturday.
Vungzagin Valte was airlifted from Imphal to New Delhi on Saturday for advanced medical treatment at Medanta
Photo | Express
GUWAHATI: Manipur’s Kuki-Zo MLA Vungzagin Valte was airlifted from Imphal to New Delhi on Saturday for advanced medical treatment at Medanta – The Medicity Hospital in Gurugram.

Valte (61), who was grievously injured during the ethnic violence in Imphal in May 2023, had been staying in Churachandpur after undergoing prolonged treatment in Delhi. His condition worsened on Friday, prompting his admission to the ICU at Churachandpur Medical College Hospital for stabilisation.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh monitored the MLA’s condition through the night and sent an advanced life-support ambulance along with a team of doctors from Imphal to Churachandpur around midnight. Doctors in Imphal remained in constant contact with the medical team in Churachandpur through teleconferencing.

As Valte’s condition showed signs of improvement on Saturday, arrangements were made to evacuate him by air ambulance to Delhi. According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, he was shifted from Churachandpur Medical College Hospital around 3 pm and escorted to Imphal Airport by the district Deputy Commissioner, along with BJP legislators Tongbram Robindro Singh and Sanasam Premchandra Singh.

The Chief Minister received Valte at Imphal Airport at 4.20 pm and met his family members. The air ambulance carrying the MLA departed for New Delhi shortly thereafter.

