Prashant Kishor launches ‘Bihar Navnirman Yatra’ to build political alternative

PATNA: Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Sunday launched the “Bihar Navnirman Yatra” from Bagaha in Bihar’s West Champaran district, with the aim of creating a strong, honest, and accountable political alternative in the state.

Kishor’s party had failed to win a single seat out of the 238 it contested in the last assembly election, with candidates forfeiting their security deposits in 236 constituencies.

He said that despite the electoral setback, Jan Suraaj remained actively engaged with the people and was working to strengthen the organisation in every district under the "Bihar Navnirman Abhiyan."

Clarifying the purpose of the Yatra, Kishor said it was intended to finalise future strategies with the party’s members and to reorganise the party at the district level. He reiterated his commitment to fighting for the people’s cause.

At the launch, Kishor said the Jan Suraaj Party would continue to highlight issues affecting the public. “Our main objective is to change the system, not the rulers,” he said.