Six-year-old girl raped, murdered in Bihar's Darbhanga

PATNA: A six-year-old girl was found raped and murdered on Sunday near a pond under the University police station limits in Bihar’s Darbhanga town.

Sources said that the child had left her house on Saturday evening to play with two girls of the same age, but she did not return, leaving her family members anxious about her safety.

Relatives and neighbours started searching for the girl in panic as her whereabouts were unknown even after hours.

Locals rushed to a deserted area on hearing the barking of dogs near a pond early on Sunday, where they found the girl’s body lying in a pool of blood, prompting them to inform the police immediately.

Officers from the University police station rushed to the scene and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Darbhanga, Jagunath Reddy, supervised the investigation.

Teams from the forensic science laboratory and the cyber cell were also deployed to collect evidence. “A six-year-old child’s body has been recovered. We are conducting a thorough investigation, and all teams have been pressed into service to crack the case at the earliest,” SSP Reddy told the media.