Surajkund swing tragedy: Operator arrested after fatal collapse; inspector killed saving public

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested a swing operator and his staff following a fatal ride collapse at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in which a police inspector lost his life while attempting to rescue members of the public. Eleven others were injured in the incident.

Inspector Jagdish Prasad (58) died after a giant “Tsunami” swing snapped mid-air and crashed on Saturday evening. In recognition of his bravery, the Haryana government has announced that Prasad will be accorded martyr status, while his family will receive Rs 1 crore as compensation and a government job for one family member.

The Faridabad police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Surajkund police station against Mohammad Shakir, proprietor of Himachal Fun Care and a resident of Toka Nangla village in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, along with his staff member Nitesh, a resident of Dharmapuri in Meerut Cantt, Uttar Pradesh. Both have been arrested under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.