'Where is the agreement?' Former Union Minister slams India-US interim trade framework

NEW DELHI: Questioning the ‘ambiguity’ surrounding the interim trade framework announced by India and the United States on Saturday, former Union Minister Anand Sharma said that the concerned Union ministers are speaking with different voices on the issue.

Speaking to TNIE, Sharma, who served as Commerce Minister during the UPA government, sought to know whether the deal has been signed or if its details are still to be negotiated and finalised.

“It is not even an interim agreement. It is merely a ‘framework for an interim agreement’. I have never seen such an arrangement. Where are the details? The minister is speaking in thin air,” the former Union Minister said.

Sharma added that the US executive order stating that India will no longer import Russian oil, and that its compliance will be monitored by the US, has undermined the country’s sovereignty. Neither the Ministry of Commerce nor the Ministry of External Affairs has clarified the US claim, he said.

“This is unacceptable. Have we surrendered our sovereignty? You cannot be subservient to US interests. This raises fundamental questions beyond trade about India’s sovereignty and its commitment to the multilateral trade regime and the leadership of the Global South,” he said.