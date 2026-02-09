42 prohibited bore cartridges recovered from retired soldier's house in UP's Ghaziabad

GHAZIABAD: Forty-two cartridges of prohibited bore were recovered from the residence of a retired Army personnel in the Modinagar area here following a complaint lodged by his wife, officials said on Monday.

The retired soldier has been identified as Adesh Kumar, who joined the Jat Regiment in 1988 and retired from service in 2009, police said.

According to his wife, Kavita, her husband had illegally brought the cartridges home during his service period.

Acting on the complaint, Modinagar police on Sunday reached Kavita's residence in Radha Kunj Colony on Niwari Road, where she produced several cartridges.

A box containing more ammunition was also found.

Following the recovery of the ammunition, a case was registered against Kumar.

Officials said that a domestic dispute had arisen between Kavita and Adesh a few years ago, following which Adesh began living with his sister in Meerut.

Modinagar Additional Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Verma said that the police are investigating the purpose for which the ammunition was allegedly stolen from the Army.

"The situation will become clear only after Adesh is questioned.

At present, it is not clear whether he himself kept the cartridges in the house or if someone else was involved," the ACP said.